you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 28, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF rises 2% as arm emerged as highest bidder for 11.76 acre Gurgaon land

Aadarshini Real Estate Developers, a subsidiary of DLF Home Developers, has emerged as the highest and successful bidder for a land parcel in Gurgaon.

Share price of DLF rose more than 2 percent as company emerged as the highest bidder for a land parcel in Gurgaon.

Aadarshini Real Estate Developers, a subsidiary of DLF Home Developers, has emerged as the highest and successful bidder for an e-auction conducted by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for a freehold land parcel admeasuring approximately 11.76 acres in Gurgaon for a Rs 1496 crore.

This is the single highest bid for any site in Haryana, said Raja Sekhar Vundru, IAS, Managing Director of HSIIDC.

At 11:18 hrs DLF was quoting at Rs 226.50, up Rs 4.15, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

