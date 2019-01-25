DLF plunges 11% as CBI carries out searches in land acquisition case

Shares of DLF plunged on Friday after CBI carried out search operations at the company's major offices in Delhi-NCR in connection with a land acquisition case.

Al the end DLF was at Rs 157.05, down Rs 20.40, or 11.50 percent.

The company said that a team from the CBI has visited our offices in relation to a land acquisition matter, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Company said: "A team from the CBI has visited our offices today, as well as those of several other corporates, with respect to an old case, pertaining to a land acquisition matter. We are fully confident of the merits of our case & are extending our full cooperation to the authorities," said the report.

The CBI has registered a new case against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at his residence in Rohtak, Haryana, they said.

According to the officials, 20 locations in the Delhi-NCR region are part of the probe, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)