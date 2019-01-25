App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF plunges 11% as CBI carries out searches in land acquisition case

A team from the CBI has visited our offices today, as well as those of several other corporates, with respect to an old case, pertaining to a land acquisition matter, company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of DLF plunged on Friday after CBI carried out search operations at the company's major offices in Delhi-NCR in connection with a land acquisition case.

Al the end DLF was at Rs 157.05, down Rs 20.40, or 11.50 percent.

The company said that a team from the CBI has visited our offices in relation to a land acquisition matter, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Company said: "A team from the CBI has visited our offices today, as well as those of several other corporates, with respect to an old case, pertaining to a land acquisition matter. We are fully confident of the merits of our case & are extending our full cooperation to the authorities," said the report.

related news

The CBI has registered a new case against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at his residence in Rohtak, Haryana, they said.

According to the officials, 20 locations in the Delhi-NCR region are part of the probe, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.