DLF gains 7% on sale of 376 completed flats in Gurugram housing project

Shares of DLF added more than 7 percent intraday on October 14 after the company sold flats worth Rs 700 crore in its new housing project in Gurugram.

The company sold 376 ready-to-move-in luxury flats worth Rs 700 crore on the first day of the launch of its new housing project in Gurugram, even as the overall property market is facing a demand slowdown.

The company has launched the second phase of its luxury residential project Ultima.

"DLF took bookings worth more than Rs 700 crores on the first day itself. 376 units were allotted which accounts to more than 75 per cent of the total 504 units," the company said in a statement.

DLF's Executive Director Aakash Ohri said, "We at DLF believe in surpassing the standards set by us in each endeavour. This immense response is a testimony of the brand value of DLF."

The second phase of this project comprises ready-to-move-in 3/4 bedroom apartments, priced at Rs 1.6 crore onwards.

DLF had launched 400 units in the first phase of the Ultima project which is spread over 22 acres.

At 1218 hrs, DLF was quoting at Rs 155.45, up Rs 9.90, or 6.80 percent on the BSE.