DLF gains 4% on strong Q4 earnings

Shares of DLF added nearly 4 percent intraday on May 22 after the real estate developer reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company in its exchange disclosures said net profit for Q4 went up by 78.7 percent at Rs 434.8 crore, compared to Rs 243.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue also increased 81.5 percent at Rs 2,500.4 crore versus Rs 1,377.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 2.

At 0939 hrs, DLF was quoting Rs 117.40, up 3.62 percent on the BSE