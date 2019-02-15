Divis Labs falls 6% as I-T Dept raids co offices

Share price of Divis Laboratories declined 6.5 percent intraday Friday after company confirmed about Income Tax raids conducted at company's offices in Telengana & Andhra Pradesh

The company has clarified on news report stating that the officials of Income-Tax Department have visited the company's Head Office and manufacturing sites in connection with search under Section 132 of the Income-Tax Act on February 14, 2019 and search enquiry is continuing.

After conclusion, the company will be able to update the stock Exchanges in case of any material information/ event, company added.

At 12:48 hrs Divis Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,545.90, down Rs 92.90, or 5.67 percent on the BSE.