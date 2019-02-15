Divis Labs falls 6% as I-T Dept raids co offices

The company has clarified on news report stating that the officials of Income-Tax Department have visited the company's Head Office and manufacturing sites.
Share price of Divis Laboratories declined 6.5 percent intraday Friday after company confirmed about Income Tax raids conducted at company's offices in Telengana & Andhra Pradesh
The company has clarified on news report stating that the officials of Income-Tax Department have visited the company's Head Office and manufacturing sites in connection with search under Section 132 of the Income-Tax Act on February 14, 2019 and search enquiry is continuing.
After conclusion, the company will be able to update the stock Exchanges in case of any material information/ event, company added.