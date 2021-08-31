MARKET NEWS

Divis Laboratories share price touches 52-week high

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
 
 
Divis Laboratories share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,175, rising over a percent after foreign research house Macquarie maintained outperform rating with a target at Rs 5,438 a share.

The company reiterated its focus on driving sustainable growth while maintaining margin and it is well-placed to monetise generic API tailwinds.

It is also well placed for incremental opportunities from higher outsourcing, said Macquarie.

At 0939 hours, Divis Laboratories was quoting at Rs 5,128.70, up Rs 20.75, or 0.41 percent, on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 75.88 per share. (June 2021).

The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 67.59. The latest book value of the company is Rs 349.25 per share.

At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 14.68. The dividend yield of the company was 0.39 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Divis Laboratories
first published: Aug 31, 2021 09:56 am

