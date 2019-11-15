Divis Laboratories share price rises nearly 5% after no observations from USFDA

At 11:52 hrs, Divis Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,723.85, up Rs 66.05, or 3.98 percent.
Divis Laboratories share price rose nearly 5 percent intraday on November 15 after the company had received no observations from USFDA.
USFDA has inspected the company's unit-I facility at Lingojigudem, Bhuvanagiri Yadadri District, Telangana from November 11 to 15.
This inspection was a general cGMP inspection by the USFDA and concluded with no 483 observations.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,773 and its 52-week low Rs 1,214.25 on 25 October, 2019 and 24 October, 2018 respectively.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,773 and its 52-week low Rs 1,214.25 on 25 October, 2019 and 24 October, 2018 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.77 percent below its 52-week high and 41.97 percent above its 52-week low.