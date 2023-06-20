Dishman Carbogen Amcis gains 14% after 1.5% equity change hands

Stock,Exchange,Market,

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd shares were up over 14 percent on June 20 after 1.5 percent of its equity worth Rs 11 crore changed hands at the exchanges.

The stocks witnessed action after a period of subdued movement in the last week and opened today at Rs 125.80. At 3:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 143.90 on NSE.

Shares of the small-cap pharma firm have rallied nearly 75 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 80 just four months ago. The sudden interest in the stock is puzzling, considering the patchy financial performance for almost three years in a row.

Also read: Thyrocare spurts after 5% equity changes hands

In Q4FY23, the company reported a revenue of Rs 618.56 crore, up 8.71 percent year-on-Year (YoY). Quarterly net loss stood at Rs 70.72 crore in March 2023 while its EBITDA stood at Rs 58.19 crore.

As on March 31, 2023, the company has gross borrowings of Rs 2,209 crore higher than its market cap of Rs 2,200 crore.

The Ahmedabad-based company specialises in the production of pharmaceutical ingredient quaternary ammonium compounds, popularly known as quats. Apart from its factories in India, the company also has small-scale manufacturing facilities in Switzerland and France.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.