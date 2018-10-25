Dish TV touches 52-week low on weak set of numbers; declares interim dividend

Shares of Dish TV touched 52-week low of Rs 36.80, down 18 percent intraday Thursday after company reported weak numbers for the quarter ended Septemebr 2018.

The company has reported 22.6 percent fall in net profit to Rs 19.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2018. It had posted a profit of Rs 25.5 crore in June 2018.

The company's net subscriber’s additions was at 2 lakh, while ARPU stood at Rs 207.

Its subscription revenue was down at Rs 1,453.6 crore against Rs 1,489 crore, QoQ.

Revenue fell 3.7 percent at Rs 1,594 crore against Rs 1,655.6 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 3 percent at Rs 540.6 crore, while margin was at 33.91 percent.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of Re 1 each and for the purpose of this maiden interim dividend and fixed 06.11.2018 as the record date.

At 15:01 hrs Dish TV India was quoting at Rs 38.35, down Rs 6.50, or 14.49 percent on the BSE.