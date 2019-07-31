Dish TV slips 4% post Q1 show; Citi maintains sell, cuts target to Rs 27

Share price of Dish TV India fell nearly 4 percent intraday July 31 after the company reported losses in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1 consolidated net loss was at Rs 32 crore against a profit of Rs 37.9 crore in the Q1FY19.

Revenue was down 44.1 percent at Rs 926.3 crore versus Rs 1,655.6 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 3.7 percent at Rs 536 crore, while margin was up at 57.9 percent.

Citi has maintained sell rating on the stock and has cut target to Rs 27 from Rs 36 per share.

CLSA maintained buy rating and cut target to Rs 50 from Rs 60 per share as company's subscription revenues missed estimates.

According to CLSA, EBITDA was ahead of estimates on lower-than-expected employee costs.

Lower-than-expected rise in ARPUs is the key disappointment, while subscriber settling under the new regime, should help to improve ARPUs.

On an adjusted basis, ARPU declined 6 percent YoY and subscription addition also remained muted at 0.2 million, said HSBC.

It believes that DTH business will likely remain under pressure from NTO and stock is potentially attractive from an M&A perspective.