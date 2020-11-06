Dish TV shares gain after consolidated net profit in Q2 rises to Rs 64.51 crore

Dish TV India share price was up over 2 percent intraday on November 6, a day after the company declared its results for the September quarter.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2020 fell 5.24 percent to Rs 846.36 crore, compared with Rs 893.18 crore in the year-ago period. DishTV India Group CEO Anil Dua said, "Our performance during the quarter was in line with our larger strategic decisions such as disciplined acquisition and sensible capital investment. Lower overall revenues were more than offset by our expense management measures."

The stock was trading at Rs 11.76, up Rs 0.26, or 2.26 percent at 10:29 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 12.30 and an intraday low of Rs 11.60.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.15 times and was trading with volumes of 1,112,428 shares, compared to its five day average of 498,034 shares, an increase of 123.36 percent.

Dish TV's subscription revenue stood at Rs 765.7 crore, down 3.32 percent as against Rs 792 crore a year ago. "In the absence of fresh television content from pay entertainment broadcasters, subscribers remained picky in channel selection," the company said in a post-earnings statement.

Its advertisement income was Rs 8.3 crore, down 76.61 percent as against Rs 35.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. However, revenue from 'additional marketing, promotional fee and bandwidth charges' rose 44.50 percent to Rs 50 crore as against Rs 34.6 crore.

Dish TV's total expenses were at Rs 766.55 crore as against Rs 897.67 crore a year ago, down 14.60 percent.