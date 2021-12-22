MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Dish TV shares gain 4% after SEBI drops insider trading case against promoter

The promoter had allegedly sold 21.4 lakh shares of Dish TV through market transactions while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
 
 
Dish TV India share price gained over 4 percent intraday to Rs 17.95 on December 22 after markets regulator SEBI disposed of a case of alleged insider trading against the company’s corporate promoter Direct Media Distribution Ventures.


Direct Media Distribution Ventures had allegedly violated the provisions of prohibition of insider trading norms, as per an order passed on Tuesday. The order followed an investigation the regulator in Dish TV’s scrip between January-February 2019.


The promoter was accused of trading in Dish TV shares while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) which pertained to approval of the firm’s financial results for nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2018 and also in respect of approval of an investment to be made by Dish TV to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary.


It was alleged that the promoter sold 21.4 lakh shares of Dish TV through market transactions while in possession of UPSI.

“The trading pattern of the noticee, … does not lead to the conclusion that the noticee’s trades in the scrip of DTIL on January 29, 2019 were induced by the UPSI,” SEBI noted.


At 10:05am, Dish TV India was quoting at Rs 17.65, up Rs 0.50, or 2.92 percent, on the BSE.


The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 23.44 and a 52-week low of Rs 8.55 on 15 September and 22 April this year. It was trading 24.7 percent below its 52-week high and 106.43 percent above its 52-week low at the time of filing this story.

With inputs from PTI

Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 22, 2021 10:20 am

