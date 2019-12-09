Dish TV share price jumps 15%; CARE revises rating of bank facilities

Dish TV India share price jumps 15 percent in the early trade on December 9 after CARE revised its rating of the company’s bank facilities to CARE D from CARE A4+.

The revision in the rating assigned takes into account default in payment of short-term loan due on November 28, 2019, CARE said.

“The company has debt of Rs 2,500 crore at current level and will be paying Rs 600 crore by March-end,” said Anil Dua, Group CEO, of Dish TV in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

There was transitional disruption with new regime, but it has settled now. The residual debt will be under Rs 2,000 crore, lower than total debt and most debt repayment will be done through internal accruals, he added.

The company expect revenue to be over Rs 6,000 crore and EBITDA to be over Rs 2,000 crore. The company has reported good synergies last year in manpower & operational costs and expect to realise more synergies on content cost.

The company will be making all payments due, including the delayed payment of Rs 250 crore, Anil Dua added.