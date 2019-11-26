Dish TV, NBCC, Tata Motors DVR, Castrol India fall 2-4% on F&O exclusion

Share prices of Dish TV, NBCC, Tata Motors DVR and Castrol India fell 2-4 percent intraday on November 26 after they were excluded from the F&O segment by the National Stocks Exchange (NSE).

No contracts shall be available for trading in the aforementioned securities with effect from January 31, 2020, said NSE.

The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months November 2019, December 2019 and January 2020 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months.

Dish TV India was quoting at Rs 15.64, down Rs 0.61, or 3.75 percent and Castrol India was quoting at Rs 142.70, down Rs 6.35, or 4.26 percent on the BSE.