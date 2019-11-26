App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dish TV, NBCC, Tata Motors DVR, Castrol India fall 2-4% on F&O exclusion

No contracts shall be available for trading in the above mentioned securities with effect from January 31, 2020, said NSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share prices of Dish TV, NBCC, Tata Motors DVR and Castrol India fell 2-4 percent intraday on November 26 after they were excluded from the F&O segment by the National Stocks Exchange (NSE).

No contracts shall be available for trading in the aforementioned securities with effect from January 31, 2020, said NSE.

The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months November 2019, December 2019 and January 2020 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months.

Dish TV India was quoting at Rs 15.64, down Rs 0.61, or 3.75 percent and Castrol India was quoting at Rs 142.70, down Rs 6.35, or 4.26 percent on the BSE.

NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 36.65, down Rs 0.85, or 2.27 percent and Tata Motors DVR was quoting at Rs 75, down Rs 1.05, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 02:59 pm

