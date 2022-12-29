 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dish TV AGM today for shareholders approval of FY21, FY22 results

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

The results were not adopted by the shareholders with requisite majority in its previous AGM, held on September 26.

Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV will convene its 34th annual general meeting on December 29 at 12:30 pm for shareholders' consideration and approval of its audited financial results for FY21 and FY22.

The shareholders had rejected the ordinary resolution for adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and report of the board of directors and auditors for 2020-21 with 84.54 per cent voting against it.

Similarly, the adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and report of the board of directors and auditors for 2021-22 was also rejected with 77.08 percent votes against it.

On December 6, Dish TV announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the board of the company, which is the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.