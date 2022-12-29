Dish TV AGM today for shareholders approval of FY21, FY22 results

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV will convene its 34th annual general meeting on December 29 at 12:30 pm for shareholders' consideration and approval of its audited financial results for FY21 and FY22.

The results were not adopted by the shareholders with requisite majority in its previous AGM, held on September 26.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The shareholders had rejected the ordinary resolution for adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and report of the board of directors and auditors for 2020-21 with 84.54 per cent voting against it.

Similarly, the adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and report of the board of directors and auditors for 2021-22 was also rejected with 77.08 percent votes against it.

On December 6, Dish TV announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the board of the company, which is the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.

With this, the board strength is now five, which is still less than SEBI's minimum requirement of six. According to Mint, the three new appointments do not include any name proposed by its largest shareholder - Yes Bank, which holds about 25 percent stake in the company.

Yes Bank has been pushing for a board reconstitution at Dish TV for over a now.

But in a fresh twist, on December 23, Yes Bank transferred its stake in Dish TV to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co, along with the underlying loan to Essel group companies.