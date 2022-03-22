Discovery Series | TCNS Clothing Company: Well prepared for the next leg of growth

TCNS Clothing Co Ltd (TCNS; CMP: Rs 805; Market cap: Rs 4,960 crore), which launched its first brand W in FY2002, has come a long way. Its revenues have grown almost 10-fold in seven years to reach about Rs 1,150 crore in FY20 (pre-COVID). The company now has four brands and sells through multiple distribution channels, such as company stores, large-format stores, multi-brand stores and online. With business conditions normalising, TCNS is rapidly scaling up its network to strengthen its...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stagflation buzz getting louder by the day
Mar 21, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian chemicals in a sweet spot, screen test for PVR, the Eastern Window, Paytm and the red flags, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Why did equity markets rally this week?
Mar 19, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
It’s not all gloom and doom. And guess what, the Street found many reasons to put its best foot forwardRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers