English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Discovery Series | TCNS Clothing Company: Well prepared for the next leg of growth

    With business conditions normalising, TCNS is rapidly scaling up its network to strengthen its presence in the women’s ethnic category, the largest in the women’s apparel space

    Bharat Gianani
    March 22, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    Discovery Series | TCNS Clothing Company: Well prepared for the next leg of growth

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    TCNS Clothing Co Ltd (TCNS; CMP: Rs 805; Market cap: Rs 4,960 crore), which launched its first brand W in FY2002, has come a long way. Its revenues have grown almost 10-fold in seven years to reach about Rs 1,150 crore in FY20 (pre-COVID). The company now has four brands and sells through multiple distribution channels, such as company stores, large-format stores, multi-brand stores and online. With business conditions normalising, TCNS is rapidly scaling up its network to strengthen its...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stagflation buzz getting louder by the day

      Mar 21, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian chemicals in a sweet spot, screen test for PVR, the Eastern Window, Paytm and the red flags, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Why did equity markets rally this week?

      Mar 19, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      It’s not all gloom and doom. And guess what, the Street found many reasons to put its best foot forward

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers