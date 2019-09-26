Dilip Buildcon wins bid for NCL project in MP; stock up 4%

The project includes the excavation of overburden of the first dig for composite work.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon (DBL) jumped 4 percent intraday on September 26 after the company said it has emerged as L-1 bidder (lowest bidder) for a project in Madhya Pradesh.
"DBL has emerged as L-1 bidder for a new OB removal contract mining work for Nigahi Project at Singrauli District in Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs 2,122.73 crore by the Northern Coalfield, a subsidiary of Coal India," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The project includes the excavation of overburden of the first dig for composite work.
Shares of DBL traded 1.64 percent higher at Rs 446.65 on BSE on September 26.
