you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for NCL project in MP; stock up 4%

The project includes the excavation of overburden of the first dig for composite work.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Dilip Buildcon (DBL) jumped 4 percent intraday on September 26 after the company said it has emerged as L-1 bidder (lowest bidder) for a project in Madhya Pradesh.

"DBL has emerged as L-1 bidder for a new OB removal contract mining work for Nigahi Project at Singrauli District in Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs 2,122.73 crore by the Northern Coalfield, a subsidiary of Coal India," the company said in a regulatory filing.



Shares of DBL traded 1.64 percent higher at Rs 446.65 on BSE on September 26.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

