Dilip Buildcon wins bid for NCL project in MP; stock up 4%

Shares of Dilip Buildcon (DBL) jumped 4 percent intraday on September 26 after the company said it has emerged as L-1 bidder (lowest bidder) for a project in Madhya Pradesh.

"DBL has emerged as L-1 bidder for a new OB removal contract mining work for Nigahi Project at Singrauli District in Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs 2,122.73 crore by the Northern Coalfield, a subsidiary of Coal India," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project includes the excavation of overburden of the first dig for composite work.