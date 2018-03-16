App
Mar 16, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon up 2% on emerging lowest bidder for NHAI project

The company has declared L-1 bidder by the NHAI for a new hybrid annuity project valued at Rs 1004 crore in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon added 2.5 percent in the early trade Friday as it has been declared lowest bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company has declared L-1 bidder by the NHAI for a new hybrid annuity project valued at Rs 1004 crore in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The project includes construction of road tunnel, via duct and Churhat bypass of RewaSidhi section of NH-75E on DBOT annuity basis.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters is closed till March 16, 2018 and shall continue to remain closed till March 20, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 09:40 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 975.90, up Rs 20, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.

Share price increased by 192 percent in the last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

