May 21, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon slips 4% as promoters pledge 33 lakh shares with RBL Bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Dilip Buildcon fell 5.6 percent intraday Monday as company's promoters pledged their shares with RBL Bank.

Dilip Suryavanshi and Devendra Jain, promoters of the company has pledged 1,31,655 and 31,77,345 equity share respectively for the benefit of the company including wholly owned subsidiary companies (SPVs).

Dilip Suryavanshi has pledged 64,455 shares of DBL Bangalore Nidagatta Highways and 67,200 shares of DBL Nidagatta Mysore Highway in favor of RBL Bank.

Devendra Jain has pledged 15,55,545 shares of DBL Bangalore Nidagatta Highways and 16,21,800 shares of DBL Nidagatta Mysore Highway in favor of RBL Bank.

At 12:30 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 1,095.55, down Rs 50.65, or 4.42 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

