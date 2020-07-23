Dilip Buildcon shares jump 8% on bagging Rs 4,167-crore order

Dilip Buildcon share price jumped 8 percent intraday on July 23 after the company received the letter of acceptance for a new EPC project.

"We are pleased to inform that the DBL-HCC (JV) has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on July 22, 2020 from the Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpasar Department (Water Resources) for an EPC project in the state of Gujarat," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock witnessed a 1.73 times spurt in volume and was trading with volumes of 39,516 shares, compared to its five-day average of 17,628 shares, an increase of 124.16 percent. It was trading at Rs 304.70, up Rs 22.70, or 8.05 percent and touched an intraday high of Rs 307.50.

The company said its joint venture with HCC received a Rs 1,900- crore NHAI contract for design and construction of a 22-km road to link Jharkhand and Bihar.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Dilip Buildcon has been able to generate net cash with improving net cash flow for the last two years. It has a strong cash-generating ability from core business and cash flow from operations has been improving for two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​