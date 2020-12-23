MARKET NEWS

Dilip Buildcon shares gain 3% on bagging LoA for EPC project worth Rs 1,000 crore

The EPC project includes construction of eight lane access controlled expressway near Nayagoan Jaqeer village section of Delhi - Vadodara Green Field Alignment.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 10:27 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon share price was up over 3 percent intraday on December 23 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for EPC project worth Rs 1,001 crore in Rajasthan.

Dilip Buildcon announced that the company and its JV partner Altis-Holding Corporation has received a letter of acceptance on December 22, 2020, from National Highways Authority of India for a new EPC project viz construction of eight-lane access-controlled expressway starting new junction with NH-12 near village Ummedpura to major bridge over Takli river near Nayagoan Jaqeer village section of Delhi - Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) in the state of Rajasthan on EPC Mode, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 372.40, up Rs 12.55, or 3.49 percent at 09:59 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 375.00 and an intraday low of Rs 365.00.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has been able to generate net cash - improving net cash flow for last 2 years with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages and technical indicators being neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Dilip Buildcon
first published: Dec 23, 2020 10:27 am

