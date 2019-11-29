Dilip Buildcon share price rises 6% on bagging expressway project in UP

Dilip Buildcon share price rose 6 percent in the morning trade on November 29 after the company got the nod for a Rs 1,362.06-crore expressway project in Uttar Pradesh.

The company received a letter of acceptance from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Corporation for EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project.

It involves development of the Bundelkhand expressway project from Bakhariya to Kudrail Access Controlled (greenfield) expressway project.

The project has to be completed in 36 months.

At 1027 hours, Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 418.50, up Rs 22.35, or 5.64 percent, on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 733.85 and 52-week low of Rs 311.55 on March 19, 2019 and February 5, 2019, respectively.