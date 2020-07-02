App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon share price jumps 4% after emerging as L-1 bidder for EPC project

The Rs 4167.70 project is an EPC contract for construction of Bhadbhut Barrage, Flood Protection Embankments and associated works across River Narmada Near Village Bhadbhut of Bharuch District.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dilip Buildcon share price jumped over 4 percent intraday on July 2 after the company emerged as L-1 bidder through JV for EPC project.

The company through JV - Dilip Buildcon Limlted - HCC has been declared as L'1 bidder for the tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Departnent (Water Resources) on EPC basis in the state of Gujarat.

The Rs 4167.70 project is an EPC contract for construction of Bhadbhut Barrage, Flood Protection Embankments and associated works across River Narmada Near Village Bhadbhut of Bharuch District.

The bid project cost is Rs 4167.70 crore and has a completion period of four years and maintenance period of 10 years.

The stock price jumped over 35 percent in the last 3 months and was trading at Rs 282.50, up Rs 10.95, or 4.03 percent at 11:01 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 296.00 and an intraday low of Rs 281.70.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Dilip Buildcon has been showing strong cash generating ability from core business - Improving Cash Flow from operation for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dilip Buildcon

