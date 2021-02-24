Dilip Buildcon share price hits new 52-week high on new project worth Rs 2,439 crore

Dilip Buildcon | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 182.23 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 88.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 2,746.2 crore from Rs 2,564.4 crore YoY.

Dilip Buildcon share price gained over 2 percent intraday on February 24 after the company was declared the lowest bidder for 2 NHAI HAM projects.

Dilip Buildcon Limited has been declared as L-l bidder for two new HAM proiects "Bangalore-Chennai Expressway under Bharatmala Pariyoina in the state of Karnataka, Phase -l worth Rs 2,439 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The completion period is two years and operation period is 15 years. The cost of operation and maintenance in first year will be Rs 3 crore, the company added.

The stock was trading at Rs 649.25, up Rs 19.10, or 3.03 percent at 13:12 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 657. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 657.00 and an intraday low of Rs 629.40.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages with the company's book value per share improving for last 2 years. FII / FPI or institutions are increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.