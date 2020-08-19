Dilip Buildcon share price gains 3% on LoA from Rail Vikas Nigam

Dilip Buildcon share price added over 3 percent in early trade on August 19 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from Rail Vikas Nigam.

The company through JV i.e. HCC-DBL (JV) has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on August 18, 2020, from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the new project in Uttarakhand, India.

The project includes the construction of tunnels, bridges, yard and formation works under package-9 in connection with new BG Line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag (125km) in Uttarakhand.

The bid project cost is of Rs 1,334.95 crore and the completion period is 50 months.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company for all insiders, designated persons and their immediate relatives, connected persons, fiduciaries and intermediaries shall be closed from August 18, 2020, till August 20, 2020.

At 09:17 hrs, Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 392.50, up Rs 12.30, or 3.24 percent on the BSE.