you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon, Sadbhav Infra, Ashoka Buildcon up 3% on projects win from NHAI

Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary Ashoka Concessions emerged as the lowest bidder for 3 projects in the State of Karnataka for which it had submitted its bid to NHAI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share of Dilip Buildcon, Sadbhav Infrastructure and Ashoka Buildcon rose 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as companies declared as lowest bidder for the projects by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of award (LoA) from NHAI for a new hybrid annuity project valued at Rs 917 crore in the state of Jharkhand.

The project includes six laning of Gorhar to Khairatunda section of NH-2 under NHDP Phase-V on hybrid annuity basis.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall remain closed from March 6, 2018 to March 8, 2018 (both days inclusive).

Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary Ashoka Concessions emerged as the lowest bidder for 3 projects in the State of Karnataka for which it had submitted its bid to NHAI. The aggregate quoted bid project cost for 3 projects are Rs 2,991.70 crore.

Sadbhav Infrastructure has been declared as lowest bidder by the NHAI for new hybrid annuity project in the state of Karnataka at bid project cost of Rs 1,008 crore.

At 09:33 hrs Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 133.25, up 0.95 percent, Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 227.25, up 1.70 percent and Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 994.55, up 1.25 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

