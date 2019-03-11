Dilip Buildcon rises 6% after NHAI declares co as lowest bidder for EPC project

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 6 percent in the early trade on Monday after company declared as lowest bidder for the project in the state of Maharashtra.

The company has been declared L-1 bidder for the EPC project in the state of Maharashtra, valued at Rs 480.06 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, specified persons, immediate relatives and connected person shall be closed from March 08, 2019 to March 12, 2019 (both day inclusive).

At 09:26 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 585.70, up Rs 25.35, or 4.52 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,248.35 and 52-week low Rs 311.55 on 15 May, 2018 and 05 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 52.65 percent below its 52-week high and 89.73 percent above its 52-week low.