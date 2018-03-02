Dilip Buildcon rises 3% on bagging 3 new projects worth Rs 5390 crore

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 3.7 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company declared lowest bidder by NHAI for 3 new projects.

The company has declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for three new hybrid annuity projects valued at Rs 5390 crore in the state of Karnataka and Jharkhand respectively.

The projects include, six laning of Bagalore-Nidagatta of Rs 2190 crore and six laning of Nidagatta-Mysore of 2283 crore of NH-275 in the state of Karnataka.

Also, six laning of Gorhar to Khairadunta of NH-2 in the state of Jharkhand under NHDP phase-V on hybrid annuity mode of Rs 917 crore.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters is already closed till March 2, 2018, which shall continue to remain close till March 6, 2018.

At 09:18 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 964.10, up Rs 19.70, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil