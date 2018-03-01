Dilip Buildcon rises 1% on order win worth Rs 2,013 crore from NHAI

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 1 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as the company has been declared as lowest bidder for a project by NHAI.

The company has been declared L-1 bidder for a new hybrid annuity project valued at Rs 2013 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The project includes six laning of Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-5 in the state of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala pariyojana on hybrid annuity mode.

The construction period of said project is 30 months.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall remain closed from February 28, 2018 to March 2, 2018 (both days inclusive).

The share surged 216 percent in the last 1 year.

At 09:30 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 946.05, up Rs 5.85, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil