Dilip Buildcon gets LoA for projects worth Rs 2,241 crore; stock price slips 3%

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 719 on March 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 193.4 on March 25, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
 
 
Dilip Buildcon share price shed over 3 in the early trade on March 19 even after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for two projects worth Rs 2,241 crore.

".... has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on hybrid annuity basis in the state of Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry," the company said in its press release.

The day before its wholly owned subsidiary Repallewada Highways Private Limited received the financial closure letter from the NHAI for a four-laning project at Telangana-Maharashta border in the state of Telangana.

At 0929 hours, Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 591.45, down Rs 20.65, or 3.37 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 22.46 per share (December 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 26.33. The latest book value of the company is Rs 263.65 per share.

At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.24. The dividend yield of the company was 0.17 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Dilip Buildcon
first published: Mar 19, 2021 09:41 am

