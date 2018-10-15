Dilip Buildcon gains 5% as co entitles for bonus of Rs 14.62cr on earlier completion of project

Shares of Dilip Buildcon gained 5 percent intraday Monday on completion of project before scheduled date.

The project rehabilitation & upgradation of stretch of SH 317-Kalamb-Ralegaon-Wadki to two lane paved shoulders in the state of Maharashtra on EPC mode (Package -21) has been completed.

The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the said authority on October 10, 2018 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on October 9, 2018.

However, the company is entitled to maximum bonus of Rs 14,62,50,000 in lieu of earlier completion (210 days before the schedule completion date) of the said project. The scheduled date for the project is May 7, 2019.

The trading window shall be closed from October 13 to October 16, 2018 (both day inclusive).

At 11:48 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 539.65, up Rs 13.75, or 2.61 percent.