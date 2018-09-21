App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon gains 3% as co declares lowest bidder for metro rail project in MP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Dilip Buildcon added more than 3 percent intraday Friday after company declared lowest bidder for metro rail project of Rs 228.96 crore.

The company has been declared lowest bidder (L-1) by the Madhya Pradesh, Metro Rail Co, Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal (MP) for a metro rail project in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters is already closed till September 21, 2018 and shall continue to remain close till September 24, 2018.

The bid project cost is Rs 257 crore, while the construction period is 27 months.

At 10:50 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 751.55, up Rs 16.05, or 2.18 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

