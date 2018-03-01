App
Feb 23, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon gains 2% on bagging project worth Rs 157 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dilip Buildcon advanced 2 percent intraday Friday on the back of LoA worth Rs 157.23 crore.

The company has received Letter of Award (LoA) from lrcon lnternational (Government of India Undertaking) for a new EPC project in the state of Karnataka.

The project includes six laning of Davanagere-Haveri Section of NH-48 in the state of Karnataka.

NHAI bid project cost was Rs 148.28 crore and the company’s bid price was Rs 157.23 crore.

The project completion period is 24 months.

At 10:52 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 971.15, up Rs 14.50, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,059 and 52-week low Rs 254 on 27 December, 2017 and 09 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.3 percent below its 52-week high and 282.34 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

