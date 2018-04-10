Dilip Buildcon gains 1% as arm executes concession agreement with NHAI

Share price of Dilip Buildcon gained 1.7 percent intraday Tuesday on execution of concession agreement with NHAI.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The arm is going to undertake the rehabilitation and up-gradation to six-laning of Chandikhole-Bhadrak Section of NH-5 (New NH-16) in the state of Odisha to be executed as hybrid annuity project under NHDP phase V project.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from April 10, 2018 to April 12, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 13:15 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 1,168.95, up Rs 8.95, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil