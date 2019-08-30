App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon executes EPC agreement, shares gain 3%

The agreement is for works in Karnataka, to be completed in 36 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure_Construction_
Infrastructure_Construction_
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dilip Buildcon gained 3 percent intraday on August 30 as the company executed an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) agreement with the ministry of road transport and highways for works in Karnataka.

The agreement includes building an extra-dosed bridge across Sharavathi backwaters and approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasavalli on NH-3698 in the southern state.

The project will be completed in 36 months.

Close

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, immediate relatives, specified person and connected person is already closed and shall continue to be close till September 3, 2019.

At 1144 IST, Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 368.15, up Rs 3.65, or 1 percent, on the BSE.

 

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

