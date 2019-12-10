App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 825cr Delhi Metro project; share price rises 2%

The bid cost price for the said project is Rs 825.62 crore and completion period is 30 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Dilip Buildcon share price rose more than 2 percent in early trade on December 10 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for Delhi Metro project.

The company through its JV has been declared L-1 (lowest) bidder for the project including part design and construction of the elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding lines, viaduct for connection to Mukundpur depot and four elevated stations, Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS.

It also includes partly integrated and a partly independent flyover of PWD between Azadpur and Derawal Nagar on GT Road by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The company bid Rs 825.62 crore for the project and the completion period is 30 months.

At 0924 hrs, Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 385.55, up Rs 8.45, or 2.24 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 09:41 am

