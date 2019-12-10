Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 825cr Delhi Metro project; share price rises 2%

Dilip Buildcon share price rose more than 2 percent in early trade on December 10 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for Delhi Metro project.

The company through its JV has been declared L-1 (lowest) bidder for the project including part design and construction of the elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding lines, viaduct for connection to Mukundpur depot and four elevated stations, Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS.

It also includes partly integrated and a partly independent flyover of PWD between Azadpur and Derawal Nagar on GT Road by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The company bid Rs 825.62 crore for the project and the completion period is 30 months.