DIL gains 4% as NCLT approves amalgamation with Fermenta Biotech

Shares of DIL gained over 4 percent intraday on September 26 after the company received NCLT approval for amalgamation.

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has conveyed its approval for the scheme of amalgamation of Fermenta Biotech with DIL and their respective shareholders.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,125 and its 52-week low of Rs 600 on 10 January, 2019 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.78 percent below its 52-week high and 54.17 percent above its 52-week low.

At 1347 hrs, DIL was quoting at Rs 925, up Rs 12.95, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.