you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DIL gains 4% as NCLT approves amalgamation with Fermenta Biotech

The share price rose 26 percent in last 6 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of DIL gained over 4 percent intraday on September 26 after the company received NCLT approval for amalgamation.

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has conveyed its approval for the scheme of amalgamation of Fermenta Biotech with DIL and their respective shareholders.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,125 and its 52-week low of Rs 600 on 10 January, 2019 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.

Close

Currently, it is trading 17.78 percent below its 52-week high and 54.17 percent above its 52-week low.

At 1347 hrs, DIL was quoting at Rs 925, up Rs 12.95, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.

The share price rose 26 percent in last 6 months.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 02:08 pm

