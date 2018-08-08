Did you know: Money invested in 2001 trough could have returned 2,000%

After a strong rally in 2018, which pushed benchmark indices to fresh highs, investors now face two key issues. One, with largecaps performing well, does one need to bother with midcaps and smallcaps? And, two, with markets touching fresh highs, is this a good time to invest?

Sanctum Wealth Management has come out with a recent note with summarises why it is still a great time to enter even if the market is trading at peak levels. The right approach for investors is to own a diversified combination of mid-, large and smallcap stocks. However, the percentages can vary according to individual appetites.

If investors had bought the 2010 peak, they would have almost doubled their capital as midcaps delivered 97 percent and Nifty 80 percent, the note highlighted. Even if they had bought the 2015 peak, they would have been up 36 percent in midcaps and 27 percent in the Nifty.

Following a period of unique mayhem over the past few months, with largecaps performing far better than midcaps, investors would certainly not be faulted for wondering if they even need to bother with mid- and smallcaps. Investors basked in the safety of largecaps in the last one-year as the divergence between largecap and mid/smallcaps has never been starker in the past 20 years.

Sanctum Wealth Management has tabled the peak to trough returns of large, mid- and smallcaps going back to 2000. Here are some of their key findings:

Over 18 years, mid- and smallcaps have consistently outperformed the Nifty in upcycles. Adjusted for volatility, the sweet spot for midcaps remains.

Midcaps consistently outperformed largecaps on upcycles. Interestingly, they outperformed largecaps during the sell-off in 2015, but have fallen more than the latter of late. However, the data unequivocally demonstrates that the risk-to-reward for high return-seeking investors clearly favours mid- and smallcaps.

The smallcap index underperformed the midcap index in the early 2000 rally by a wide margin. The case for owning the smallcap index is unclear as it barely outperforms the midcap index and sometimes underperforms on upcycles, but consistently falls sharply.

With respect to the current cycle, despite the sell-off in midcaps, the midcap index is still outperforming the Nifty since the December 2016 trough. The five-year average returns of midcap mutual funds are higher than that of the Nifty by 11 percent per annum. Smallcap funds beat the Nifty by an even larger 14 percent per annum.

If the analysis is extended to earnings growth, it would further support the story that midcaps deliver stronger earnings growth, albeit more volatile but higher than that of Nifty constituents.

If we look at the worst case scenario and assume that investors entered the market at their peak. The track record in the charts below shows returns from peak investments. Even if an investor bought the market at its 2007 peak, they would have almost doubled their capital as midcaps are up 98 percent and Nifty 81 percent. Fund managers would have delivered much higher returns.

If an investor bought the 2010 peak, they would have again doubled their money with midcaps up 97 percent and Nifty 80 percent. If one entered at the 2015 peak, they would have seen close to 30 percent returns, with midcaps up 36 percent and Nifty 27 percent. If an investor bought the 2001 trough, they would have seen nearly 3,000 percent in returns. From the 2007 peak, they would have doubled their capital.

In theory, owning midcaps and smallcaps extend the efficient frontier higher and allows investors to aim for higher returns while accepting incrementally higher volatility. The appropriate approach is to own a diversified combination of mid, large and smallcap stocks.

: The above article is compiled from a Sanctum Wealth management report. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are its own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.