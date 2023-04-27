 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Did not overpay for Raymond's FMCG biz, will bring its margins to our level: GCPL's Sudhir Sitapati

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST

Godrej Consumer is yet to announce how the acquisition will be funded. It roughly has Rs 2,000 crore of cash on books

GCPL's CEO Sudhir Sitapati

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) will be shelling out Rs 2,825 crore to acquire Raymond's FMCG business in an all-cash deal. The FMCG business clocked an annual turnover of Rs 622 crore in FY23, so the valuation works out to 5.4x sales.

"The deal is not expensive. Raymond Consumer Care has Rs 100 crore cash and there's a tax break of Rs 400 crore. So, the net cost of acquisition works out to about Rs 2300 crore - that's 3.75x FY23 sales," GCPL's Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Sitapati explained in a press briefing.

Godrej Consumer is yet to announce how the acquisition will be funded. It roughly has Rs 2,000 crore of cash on books. "We will figure it out in the next few days," said Sitapati.