May 22, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhunseri Petrochem locked at 10% lower circuit post Q4 nos; to buy 23% stake in JV

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) for the purchase of its 23 percent stake in joint venture company.

Share price of Dhunseri Petrochem locked at 10 percent lower circuit on the back of poor March quarter numbers.

There were pending sell orders of 29,495 shares, with no buyers available.

The company has posted net loss at Rs 12.5 crore versus loss of Rs 69.6 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 172.8 crore.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) for the purchase of its 23 percent stake in joint venture company - Egyptian Indian Polyester Company S.A.E (EIPET) in 7 tranches, as per company release.

The company is purchasing 43,700 equity shares of EIPET from ECHEM at par value in the first and second tranche and the payment for the first and second tranche has been made.

The remaining shares would be purchased by the company, the last tranche being in the year 2023 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement.

At 09:36 hrs Dhunseri Petrochem was quoting at Rs 146.90, down Rs 16.30, or 9.99 percent on the BSE.

The share price rose 80 percent in last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

