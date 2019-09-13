App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL shares crack 5% after the firm reports fresh default

The company reported its default of worth Rs 196.65 crore towards principal and interest amount on the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 350 crore issued by it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After three consecutive sessions of gains, shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) cracked 5 percent on BSE to Rs 49.40 on September 13 after it reported a fresh default towards the payment of principal and interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company, in a BSE filing on September 12, reported default of Rs 196.65 crore towards Rs 350-crore worth of NCDs issued by it.

The lenders of the debt-ridden company are working on a resolution plan but media reports indicated that the banks might miss the September 25 deadline, as they need more time to approve it.

Close

The resolution plan has been in the works since June 25. Reserve Bank of India guidelines mandate that a resolution plan must be implemented within 180 days.

related news

Banks are required to classify a bad loan as an NPA in the event of default for 90 days or more, say the guidelines.

At around 1055 hours, DHFL shares were trading 3.61 percent down at Rs 49.40 on BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 11:08 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.