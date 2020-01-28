App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL share price locked at lower circuit after ED arrests co promoter

There were pending sell orders of 3,183 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) share price locked at 5 percent lower circuit on January 28 after Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the promoter of the company.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on January 27, arrested Kapil Wadhawan, the promoter of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case, making it the fifth arrest in the connection with the late aide of Dawood Ibrahim and drug trafficker.

Also Read - Iqbal Mirchi case: ED arrests Kapil Wadhawan; probe reveals loans worth Rs 2,186 crore given through 5 shell cos

Close

ED officials had filed its charge sheet on the case in December last year in which 16 persons and organisations were named as accused. Among these also included Kapil Wadhawan’s brother Dheeraj Wadhawan.

related news

The ED, through their probe, found that Kapil Wadhawan created shell companies and diverted around Rs 2,186 crore; money that was used to buy properties of Iqbal Mirchi in Worli.

There were pending sell orders of 3,183 shares, with no buyers available.

At 10:50 hrs, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 15.05, down Rs 0.75, or 4.75 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DHFL

