DHFL share price locked at lower circuit after ED arrests co promoter

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) share price locked at 5 percent lower circuit on January 28 after Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the promoter of the company.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on January 27, arrested Kapil Wadhawan, the promoter of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case, making it the fifth arrest in the connection with the late aide of Dawood Ibrahim and drug trafficker.

ED officials had filed its charge sheet on the case in December last year in which 16 persons and organisations were named as accused. Among these also included Kapil Wadhawan’s brother Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The ED, through their probe, found that Kapil Wadhawan created shell companies and diverted around Rs 2,186 crore; money that was used to buy properties of Iqbal Mirchi in Worli.

There were pending sell orders of 3,183 shares, with no buyers available.