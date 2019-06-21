App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL rises 10% after offloading loans worth Rs 2,000 crore to offshore investors

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 690 and 52-week low Rs 60 on 03 September, 2018 and 19 June, 2019, respectively.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) rose 10 percent intraday on June 21 after reports made rounds that the company has sold Rs 2,000 crore worth of its loan portfolio to offshore investors led by SC Lowy, a privately-held banking group headquartered in Hong Kong.

The sale proceeds will be used to meet immediate debt repayment obligations by DHFL, the report added.

At 15:13 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 73.30, up Rs 4, or 5.77 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 89.38 percent below its 52-week high and 22.17 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

