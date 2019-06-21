DHFL rises 10% after offloading loans worth Rs 2,000 crore to offshore investors

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) rose 10 percent intraday on June 21 after reports made rounds that the company has sold Rs 2,000 crore worth of its loan portfolio to offshore investors led by SC Lowy, a privately-held banking group headquartered in Hong Kong.

The sale proceeds will be used to meet immediate debt repayment obligations by DHFL, the report added.

At 15:13 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 73.30, up Rs 4, or 5.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 690 and 52-week low Rs 60 on 03 September, 2018 and 19 June, 2019, respectively.