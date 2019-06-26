DHFL plunges 9% on Rs 255 cr commercial papers default

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) plunged as much as 9 percent intraday on June 26 after the company defaulted on unsecured commercial papers worth Rs 225 crore.

The company paid only 40 percent of the total amount of Rs 375 crore that was due on June 25.

“The company has made a proportionate payment towards maturity of the aforesaid commercial papers of an aggregate value of Rs 375 crore i.e. 40 percent of the total amount and balance of Rs 225 crore will be paid once the surplus cash flow position improves over the next couple of days," DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

DHFL further added that it has already begun the process of selling down its loan assets including wholesale project loans to make good all its obligations and maintain its 100 percent commitment to all its creditors.

The scrip fell as much as 8.88 percent to Rs 68.70, compared to the previous close of 75.40 on BSE.