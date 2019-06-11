App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

DHFL pays some investor dues, completes stake sale in Aadhar Housing

DHFL paid 100.2 million rupees ($1.44 million) in interest on four non-convertible debentures (NCD) and principal of 350 million rupees on one of them, it said in a filing on Monday.

Reuters
Indian mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) said it has paid the interest and principal on certain debt instruments that was due on Monday and completed the stake sale in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd to an entity backed by Blackstone Group LP.

DHFL paid 100.2 million rupees ($1.44 million) in interest on four non-convertible debentures (NCD) and principal of 350 million rupees on one of them, it said in a filing on Monday.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 07:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

