Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL gains 3% ahead of meeting to discuss draft resolution plan

The company will be holding a meeting on September 25 with its bank lenders to discuss the draft resolution plan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) added more than 3 percent in early trade on September 24 a day ahead of the company meeting where the draft resolution plan shall be discussed.

Another meeting with institutional creditors will be held on September 27, the company said in a release.

Recently, the board at a meeting on September 19, took on record the proposals from some developers to act as managers in large projects, including those under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme for which the company has extended loans in the past.

Close

DHFL

related news

At 0927 hrs, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 42.45, up Rs 0.55, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 438.75 and its 52-week low of Rs 37.10 on 24 September 2018 and 23 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 90.32 percent below its 52-week high and 14.42 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 09:48 am

