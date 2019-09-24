DHFL gains 3% ahead of meeting to discuss draft resolution plan

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) added more than 3 percent in early trade on September 24 a day ahead of the company meeting where the draft resolution plan shall be discussed.

Another meeting with institutional creditors will be held on September 27, the company said in a release.

Recently, the board at a meeting on September 19, took on record the proposals from some developers to act as managers in large projects, including those under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme for which the company has extended loans in the past.

At 0927 hrs, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 42.45, up Rs 0.55, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 438.75 and its 52-week low of Rs 37.10 on 24 September 2018 and 23 August 2019, respectively.