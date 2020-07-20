Dhanuka Agritech stock price hits 52-week high on likely share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech share price surged over 14 percent intraday as the company board is expected to consider the proposal for buyback of its equity shares.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 22, 2020 to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It would also consider and evaluate the proposal for buyback of its fully paid up equity shares of the company and other related matters, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock price surged over 206 percent in the last 9 months and was trading at Rs 905, up Rs 91.55, or 11.25 percent at 10:05 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 935.

It was also one of the top BSE smallcap gainers. Promoters held 75 percent stake in the company as on June 2020. Out of 25 percent public shareholding, mutual funds held 12.83 percent holding, followed by individual shareholders (8.57 percent) and overseas corporate bodies (1.41 percent).

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Dhanuka Agritech has low debt with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

