Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanuka Agritech, Dwarikesh Sugar jump 9-10% on strong Q4 numbers

Dhanuka Agritech has touched 52-week high of Rs 651.55.

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech and Dwarikesh Sugar touched their respective 52-week high and were locked at 10 percent upper circuit respectively on June 10 after the companies posted strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar in the Q4 FY20 reported a 37 percent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 44.26 crore against Rs 32.34 crore and revenue from the operation was up 118 percent at Rs 461.7 crore versus Rs 211.22 crore.

Dhanuka Agritech's consolidated net profit rose 46 percent YoY at Rs 39 crore versus Rs 26.7 crore and revenue was up 18.1 percent at Rs 227.57 crore against Rs 192.71 crore.

Dhanuka Agritech has touched a 52-week high of Rs 651.55, quoting at Rs 615.00, up Rs 17.15, or 2.87 percent.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries was quoting at Rs 23.95, up Rs 2.15, or 9.86 percent, while there were pending buy orders of 160,955 shares, with no sellers available.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:56 pm

