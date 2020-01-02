Dhanlaxmi Bank share price up nearly 2% as CARE reaffirms rating on bonds

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 21.25 and 52-week low Rs 12.65 on May 8, 2019 and August 19, 2019, respectively.
Dhanlaxmi Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on January 2 after CARE reaffirmed its rating on the private lender's bonds.
CARE has reaffirmed CARE BB+/ stable rating on the lower tier-II bonds and CARE BB/stable rating on upper tier-II bonds.
At 1051 hours, Dhanlaxmi Bank was quoting at Rs 14.79, up Rs 0.26, or 1.79 percent, on the BSE.
It is trading 30.4 percent below its 52-week high and 16.92 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 11:08 am