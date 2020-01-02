App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price up nearly 2% as CARE reaffirms rating on bonds

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 21.25 and 52-week low Rs 12.65 on May 8, 2019 and August 19, 2019, respectively.

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on January 2 after CARE reaffirmed its rating on the private lender's bonds.

CARE has reaffirmed CARE BB+/ stable rating on the lower tier-II bonds and CARE BB/stable rating on upper tier-II bonds.

At 1051 hours, Dhanlaxmi Bank was quoting at Rs 14.79, up Rs 0.26, or 1.79 percent, on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 21.25 on May 8, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 12.65 on August 19, 2019.

It is trading 30.4 percent below its 52-week high and 16.92 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dhanlaxmi Bank

