Dhanlaxmi Bank share price up nearly 2% as CARE reaffirms rating on bonds

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on January 2 after CARE reaffirmed its rating on the private lender's bonds.

CARE has reaffirmed CARE BB+/ stable rating on the lower tier-II bonds and CARE BB/stable rating on upper tier-II bonds.

At 1051 hours, Dhanlaxmi Bank was quoting at Rs 14.79, up Rs 0.26, or 1.79 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 21.25 on May 8, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 12.65 on August 19, 2019.